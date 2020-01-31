NIELIT CCC 2020 admit card released

education

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology NIELIT has released the admit cards for NIELIT 2020. Candidates who have applied for the course on computer concept (CCC) can download the admit cards online at student.nielit.gov.in.

Candidates will find a link given on the homepage to download the admit card for NIELIT CCC 2020.

The CCC is designed to impart basic knowledge of IT to the students. The course is of 80 hours having 25 hours of theory, 50 hours of practicals and 5 hours of tutorials.

How to download NIELIT CCC 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website of NIELIT at student.nielit.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link given to download the CCC admit card 2020.

Key in your exam year, registration number, exam name and date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.