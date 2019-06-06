NIOS 12th Result 2019 declared for April-May exam, here’s how to check

The National School of Open Schooling has released the result of Class 12 (Sr. Secondary) examination 2019. The examination was held in April-May 2019.

Here is the direct link to check the result of NIOS Class 12 April-May 2019 examination.

NIOS Class 12 result: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in

2) Go to Result in the top navigation bar

3) Click on ‘Secondary and Senior Secondary in the top Nav bar’

4) Click on ‘check result’ for senior secondary

5) Key in your enrolment number and Captcha code

6) Click on submit

7) Result will be displayed on the screen

8) Download and take a printout

The National School of Open Schooling had in December last year declared the results October 2018 Public examination of Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Sr. Secondary).

Note: Visit the official website of NIOS for latest news and updates.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 19:20 IST