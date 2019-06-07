NIOS 12th Result 2019: Down syndrome fails to stop Sahil from shining in the exam

Disabilities are obstacle for some and opportunity for others. Sahil Singh, a student at Study Hall’s DOSTI (program for special children), suffers from down syndrome ­- a genetic disorder causing wide range of intellectual and physical disabilities. But this has not stopped him from overcoming the odds and clear his class 12 exams.

The National School of Open Schooling has released the result of Class 12 (senior secondary) examination 2019 on Thursday. Sahil Singh passed the examination with flying colours with an aggregate of 83% marks. He scored 94 in Data Entry Operations, 91 in painting, 82 in English, 79 in Hindi and 69 in Home Science. The examination was held in April-May 2019.

Fifteen years back, when he joined school, he didn’t have a clear speech because of Down Syndrome. But at 22, Sahil Singh has defied all hurdles to set a new bar for himself. Sahil, who also loves playing musical instruments like table and synthesizer, says, “I am very happy and thankful to all my teachers for their support and blessings. I want to throw a party for them and invite Dr Urvashi Sahni, CEO, Study Hall Foundation and thank her for opening a school for special children.”

Sahil is now getting trained as music and yoga instructor at the school. Children like Sahil and many others need special educators. There are a few institutions that welcome such children with openarms. DOSTI (Development of Self Through Interaction) - Study Hall School’s wing for children with special needs - is one such place, his parents said.

Sahil’s parents, Dr Rajneesh Kumar Singh, a professor in Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, SGPGI and Dr Bhawna M Singh, gynaecologist said, “Sahil was diagnosed with down syndrome 22 years back. His genetic condition did not allow us to dream of such an achievement. But Study Hall DOSTI helped him achieve this. We are extremely grateful and indebted to all the teachers for their love and support. Sahil is blessed to have them.”

Surabhi Kapoor, the principal of Study Hall DOSTI adds, “Sahil has been with us since pre school and he has always done us proud. This is another feather in his cap and we hope he continues to prosper in the same way. We are currently training him to be a special Olympic sports and yoga coach. He is enrolled in an athlete leadership programme”.

According to Urvashi Sahni, CEO, Study Hall Foundation, disability does not disqualify any child from minimum education. “At DOSTI we help them overcome some of the problems in their day-to-day life. We have a dedicated team of clinical psychologists, occupational therapists and a pool of special educators who work hard with these kids to help them fight some common problems they face in life,” she adds.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 14:50 IST