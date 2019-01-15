NIOS D.El.Ed date sheet revised for fourth semester exam, check fresh schedule here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has revised the date sheet for D. El.Ed (Diploma in elementary education) examination for fourth semester. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in February.

The D. El.Ed exam was scheduled on February 14 and 15. It will now be conducted on March 15 and 16.

The hall tickets for the exams will be uploaded on the website a week before the examination at its official website nios.ac.in or dled.nios.ac.in

Revised schedule of NIOS D.El.Ed fourth examinations

Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level: Friday, March 15; timing- 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level Or Learning Science at Upper Primary Level: Saturday, March 16; timing- 2:30pm to 5:30pm

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 08:07 IST