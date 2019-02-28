NIOS date sheet for class 10, 12 for 2019 exam released

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 April exam 2019 on its official website. Indian and overseas candidates can check the NIOS date sheet for their secondary and senior secondary exams at nios.ac.in.

The NIOS exams for Class 12 will commence from April 2 and conclude on April 29 while for Class 10 the exams will be held between April 3 and 29, 2019. The exams will be conducted from 2: 30 to 5:30 pm. For overseas candidates , the exams for Class 10 will begin on April 4 and for Class 12 it will begin from April 2.

Moreover, the practical exams will be conducted from March 16 to 30 for both the classes from 3 pm to 6 pm. Their practical exams will be conducted between April 21 and 30.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 15:19 IST