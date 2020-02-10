e-paper
Home / Education / NIOS On Demand Exam Result 2019 declared

NIOS On Demand Exam Result 2019 declared

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the on-demand exam result (ODE) for secondary and senior secondary exams on its official website at nios.ac.in.

education Updated: Feb 10, 2020 14:24 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIOS on demand exam result 2019
NIOS on demand exam result 2019(NIOS)
         

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the on-demand exam result (ODE) for secondary and senior secondary exams on its official website at nios.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the on demand exam can check their results online from the official website. The NIOS ODE was conducted from December 1 to 15, 2019.

How to check NIOS On Demand Exam Result 2019:

Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads On- Demand Exam Result’

A login page will open

Key in your enrolment number and captcha

Download and take its print out

