NIOS Public Exam 2020 cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

education

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:51 IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday decided to cancel the NIOS public exams scheduled to be held in July 2020. The decision has been made keeping the health and safety of the students in times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

“Keeping in view the health of the learners, #NIOS public #exams scheduled to be held in July 2020 now stand canceled. The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee of @niostwit,” the Union HRD Ministry tweeted.

📢Keeping in view the health of the learners, #NIOS public #exams scheduled to be held in July 2020 now stand cancelled. The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee of @niostwit. — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) July 10, 2020

As a one-time measure, students who have registered to appear for the NIOS public exam will have the option to appear in the next Public/On-Demand Exam to improve their performance, as and when the conditions are conducive to conduct exams.