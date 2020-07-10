e-paper
Home / Education / NIOS Public Exam 2020 cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

NIOS Public Exam 2020 cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

education Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIOS Public Exam 2020.
NIOS Public Exam 2020.(HT file)
         

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday decided to cancel the NIOS public exams scheduled to be held in July 2020. The decision has been made keeping the health and safety of the students in times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Keeping in view the health of the learners, #NIOS public #exams scheduled to be held in July 2020 now stand canceled. The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee of @niostwit,” the Union HRD Ministry tweeted.  

As a one-time measure, students who have registered to appear for the NIOS public exam will have the option to appear in the next Public/On-Demand Exam to improve their performance, as and when the conditions are conducive to conduct exams.

