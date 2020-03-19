e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / NIRDPR invites application for diploma in rural management at nirdpr.org.in, check details here

NIRDPR invites application for diploma in rural management at nirdpr.org.in, check details here

The institute will conduct the entrance examination on April 19, 2020, at various centres.

education Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:11 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the programmes online at nirdpr.org.in on or before April 10, 2020. (Screengrab)
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the programmes online at nirdpr.org.in on or before April 10, 2020. (Screengrab)
         

National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has invited online application forms for the Postgraduate Diploma in Rural Management and the Diploma in Rural Management Programmes on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the programmes online at nirdpr.org.in on or before April 10, 2020.

The institute will conduct the entrance examination on April 19, 2020, at various centres. However, NIRDPR reserves the right to cancel any of the centres or add new centres for any administrative reasons and assign any other centre to the applicants.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400, while for SC/ST and PwD category candidates; the online registration fee is Rs 200.

Educational qualification:

1.Minimum 50% marks (45% marks for SC/ST and PWD candidates) or equivalent in Graduation.

2.Valid Score in CAT / XAT / MAT / CMAT / ATMA / GMAT for admissions (or)

3.Qualified in All-India Entrance Test conducted by NIRDPR, Hyderabad

4.Students who are in the final year and expect to complete all the requirements before 15th June 2020, may also apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

top news
LIVE: I want some weeks of yours, some time of yours, PM tells countrymen
LIVE: I want some weeks of yours, some time of yours, PM tells countrymen
Coronavirus in India: Ready to help India with epidemic prevention experience, says China
Coronavirus in India: Ready to help India with epidemic prevention experience, says China
WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus crisis engulfing entire human race, says PM Modi
WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus crisis engulfing entire human race, says PM Modi
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News