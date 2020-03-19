NIRDPR invites application for diploma in rural management at nirdpr.org.in, check details here

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:11 IST

National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has invited online application forms for the Postgraduate Diploma in Rural Management and the Diploma in Rural Management Programmes on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the programmes online at nirdpr.org.in on or before April 10, 2020.

The institute will conduct the entrance examination on April 19, 2020, at various centres. However, NIRDPR reserves the right to cancel any of the centres or add new centres for any administrative reasons and assign any other centre to the applicants.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400, while for SC/ST and PwD category candidates; the online registration fee is Rs 200.

Educational qualification:

1.Minimum 50% marks (45% marks for SC/ST and PWD candidates) or equivalent in Graduation.

2.Valid Score in CAT / XAT / MAT / CMAT / ATMA / GMAT for admissions (or)

3.Qualified in All-India Entrance Test conducted by NIRDPR, Hyderabad

4.Students who are in the final year and expect to complete all the requirements before 15th June 2020, may also apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

