NIRF India Rankings 2018: IIT Madras is India’s best engineering institute, here’s the top 10 list

The Indian Institutes of Technology grabbed the top spots in the India Rankings 2018 for engineering institutes as eight IITs managed to get into the top 10 position on Tuesday.

IIT-Madras was ranked as the country’s best engineering institute once again, followed by IIT-Bombay and Delhi, which improved its position from last year’s number 4.

Chennai’s Anna University at number 8 and Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai at number 10 were the only other institutes which managed to find a place in the top 10.

Engineering RANKINGS 2018

Ranks 2018 Names of the Institution Ranks 2017 1 IIT Madras 1 2 IIT Bombay 2 3 IIT Delhi 4 4 IIT Kharagpur 3 5 IIT Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh 5 6 IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand 6 7 IIT Guwahati, Assam 7 8 Anna University, Chennai 8 9 IIT, Hyderabad 10 10 Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai 14

The India Rankings 2018 were done under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that considered 3,954 institutes across nine parameters.

