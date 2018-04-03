 NIRF India Rankings 2018: Miranda House is the best, here’s the list of top 10 colleges | education | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 03, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

NIRF India Rankings 2018: Miranda House is the best, here’s the list of top 10 colleges

NIRF India Rankings 2018: The rankings were done under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that considered 3,954 institutes across nine parameters.

education Updated: Apr 03, 2018 17:14 IST
HT Correspondent
NIRF India Rankings 2018: University of Delhi’s Miranda House retained the top spot and new entrant St Stephens grabbed the second place.
NIRF India Rankings 2018: University of Delhi’s Miranda House retained the top spot and new entrant St Stephens grabbed the second place.(HT File Photo)

University of Delhi’s Miranda House retained the top spot and new entrant St Stephens grabbed the second followed by Bishop Heber College in Tiruchirappalli, according to the nationwide government ranking on Tuesday.

Delhi’s Hindu College and Presidency College in Chennai figured in the list at number four and five respectively. Both participated in the rankings for the first time this year.

Loyola College in Chennai slipped from its number 2 position last year to the sixth this time and Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi also did poorly as it found itself in the seventh spot from the third in 2017.

College RANKINGS 2018
Ranks 2018Names of the Institution Ranks 2017
1 Miranda House, Delhi University 1
2 St, Stephens, Delhi University n/a
3 Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirappalli 4
4 Hindu College, Delhi n/a
5 Presidency College, Chennai n/a
6 Loyola College, Chennai 2
7 Shri Ram College for Commerce, Delhi 3
8 Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi 7
9 Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah n/a
10 Madras Christian College, Chennai 12
text for colleges that have moved down in ranking from previous year

text for colleges that have moved up in ranking from previous year

The India Rankings 2018 were done under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that considered 3,954 institutes across nine parameters.

Read more: IIM Ahmedabad retains top spot; here’s the list of top 10 management institutes

tags

more from education
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature