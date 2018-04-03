NIRF India Rankings 2018: Miranda House is the best, here’s the list of top 10 colleges

University of Delhi’s Miranda House retained the top spot and new entrant St Stephens grabbed the second followed by Bishop Heber College in Tiruchirappalli, according to the nationwide government ranking on Tuesday.

Delhi’s Hindu College and Presidency College in Chennai figured in the list at number four and five respectively. Both participated in the rankings for the first time this year.

Loyola College in Chennai slipped from its number 2 position last year to the sixth this time and Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi also did poorly as it found itself in the seventh spot from the third in 2017.

Ranks 2018 Names of the Institution Ranks 2017 1 Miranda House, Delhi University 1 2 St, Stephens, Delhi University n/a 3 Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirappalli 4 4 Hindu College, Delhi n/a 5 Presidency College, Chennai n/a 6 Loyola College, Chennai 2 7 Shri Ram College for Commerce, Delhi 3 8 Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi 7 9 Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah n/a 10 Madras Christian College, Chennai 12

The India Rankings 2018 were done under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that considered 3,954 institutes across nine parameters.

