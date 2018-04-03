NIRF India Rankings 2018: IIM Ahmedabad retains top spot; here’s the list of top 10 management institutes

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad was adjudged the best business school followed by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Calcutta and IIM-Lucknow in the government’s 2018 national ranking of educational institutes on Tuesday.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, a new entrant, dislodged IIM-Kozhikode to grab the number five spot this year. IIT-Delhi slipped to number 8 this year from its number 6 position in 2017.

Management RANKINGS 2018

Ranks 2018 Names of the Institution Ranks 2017 1 Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad 1 2 Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore 2 3 Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta 3 4 Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow 4 5 Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Bombay n/a 6 Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode 5 7 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur 7 8 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi 6 9 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee 8 10 Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur 9

The India Rankings 2018 were done under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that considered 3,954 institutes across nine parameters.

