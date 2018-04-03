NIRF India Rankings 2018: IIM Ahmedabad retains top spot; here’s the list of top 10 management institutes
NIRF India rankings 2018: The Indian Institutes of Management towered above others in the India Rankings 2018 for management institutes, grabbing five out of the top 10 spots.education Updated: Apr 03, 2018 18:39 IST
Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad was adjudged the best business school followed by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Calcutta and IIM-Lucknow in the government’s 2018 national ranking of educational institutes on Tuesday.
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, a new entrant, dislodged IIM-Kozhikode to grab the number five spot this year. IIT-Delhi slipped to number 8 this year from its number 6 position in 2017.
Management RANKINGS 2018
|Ranks 2018
|Names of the Institution
|Ranks 2017
|1
|Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad
|1
|2
|Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore
|2
|3
|Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta
|3
|4
|Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow
|4
|5
|Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Bombay
|n/a
|6
|Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
|5
|7
|Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur
|7
|8
|Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi
|6
|9
|Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
|8
|10
|Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur
|9
The India Rankings 2018 were done under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that considered 3,954 institutes across nine parameters.
