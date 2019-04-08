NIRF India Rankings 2019: How institutions in UP performed

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi retained their place among the top 10 overall higher educational institutions for the third consecutive year in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list for the best institutes of 2019 released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Monday.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has climbed up to overall ranking of sixth position (69.07 score) as compared to last year’s ranking where it stood seventh (65.39 score). Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi (socre 64.55), however, slipped to tenth position this year as compared to 2018 when it stood ninth rank (63.52 score). In 2017, IIT Kanpur ranked seventh and BHU was at 10th spot.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) slipped by one spot to 18th rank (score 58.36) as compared to its last year when it stood 17th rank (score 57.78). In 2017, AMU was ranked 19th in overall category. The ranking of Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi remained unchanged and it stood at 28th position for the second consecutive year.

Ranking of the King George’s Medical University has fallen down among higher education institutes and among universities in the country, in the data released by ministry of HRD on Monday.

KGMU fell from number 23 in 2018 to number 42 in 2019 among higher education institutes in the country and similarly from number 15 in 2018 to number 25 in 2019 among universities in the country. It scored 52.73 among higher education institutes in 2018 and got only 49.91 in 2019. Among universities it scored 52.73 in 2018 and 49.91.

In the list of top 100 universities, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) retained its third position for the third consecutive year. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) slipped by one spot to 11th position as compared to last year’s 10th rank. In the list of 100 engineering colleges, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has retained its fifth position for third consecutive year. Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi improved its tally to 11th position against last year’s 19th rank.

President Ram Nath Kovind, released the India Rankings – 2019 and presented the India Rankings awards to the top eight institutions in different categories at a function held in New Delhi on Monday.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 21:13 IST