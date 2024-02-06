NIT Goa to get new state of the art campus

The National Institute of Technology Goa campus that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to visit the state on Tuesday will be among the first buildings in the state to be certified with the ‘Platinum Green’ rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). NIT Goa campus to be inaugurated by PM Modi today, January 6 (Photo posted on X by PIB India)

Located at Cuncolim in South Goa, the 7-lakh square foot building built by the Central Public Works Department has been built according to local tastes and includes architecture features like sloping roof, Mangalore tiles, cornices, extended sills, arches in corridors making it very special and give the campus an appealing aesthetic. “The sky and the façade line of the campus is in gel with the local architectural character,” P K Agarwal Superintending Engineer & Project Director, Goa Project Circle of the CPWD, said.

“The green construction practices have been predominantly adopted during its construction. In the campus 250 Kwp solar power generation plant has been established. The buildings have been provided with maximum natural light and ventilation throughout the day to reduce use of electricity. Many green practices such as use of GGBS in concrete, manufactured sand, light weight AAC blocks, DGU glass windows to provide insulation from the outside heat. Occupancy sensors, LED lights, BLDC fans, solar power street lights have been provided. Sewage Treatment plant with a grid network for use of treated water for horticulture purposes has been established,” he added.

“Platinum green rating from the IGBC has been applied and the same is expected to be received soon,” he added.

“This campus of NIT Goa is the first of its type in India having sloped roof buildings constructed using precast RCC 3-S technology. Such a type of building requires a high level of precision in its design and execution.