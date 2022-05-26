NIT Rourkela to train BCSIR scientists on aspects of ceramics

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela's Department of Ceramic Engineering is hosting scientists from the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) for a month to train them on various fundamental and applied aspects of ceramics.

BCSIR, has sought the help from NIT Rourkela to assist and update their scientific staff on modern technologies and methods and build their national capacity in scientific and industrial research, according to a press release released by NIT Rourkela.

Eight scientists, including three women, led by Dr Shirin Akter Jahan (Principal Scientific Officer, BCSIR) are undergoing the training program sponsored by BCSIR.

Prof Debasish Sarkar (Head of Ceramic Engineering Department) expressed his delight that the departmental faculty's is being recognized internationally.

Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao (Director, NIT Rourkela) said, “NIT Rourkela has set a benchmark in research and knowledge outreach with this initiative and that more such programs should be conducted in other fields of science and engineering.”

