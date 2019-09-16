NIT Rourkela wins 11th national parliamentary debate

education

Sep 16, 2019

The municipality team of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, won the 11th National Parliamentary Debate organised by Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) here on Sunday. The three-day event began on Friday.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the event, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said debating skill is the key to advocacy. “Best minds of India are going to IITs and National Law Universities. The law students must inculcate a sense of honesty, hard work, and articulation in their conduct. I urge the students to take up litigation. There are no shortcuts in law,” added the minister.

Chief Justice of Patna High Court AP Shahi was the guest of honour and state law minister Narendra Narayan Yadav was the special guest.

Mridula Mishra, vice-chancellor of CNLU, appreciated the enthusiasm of participants and volunteers.

Swayam Purna Mishra of NIT, Rourkela, emerged as the winner and received a cash prize of ₹60,000. Soumi Chatterjee of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, was the runner-up got a cash prize of ₹35,000. Arshia Grace Manavalan of St. Xavier’s College was declared as best adjudicator and won ₹12, 000.

Pranav Dhupia and Priya Chatterjee Ray of St Xavier’s College were adjudged the best speakers and got awarded with Sailesh Chandra Mishra Memorial Prize along with a cash award of ₹12,000 each. The motion of the debate in the final was on ‘The rise of political satire in recent times and how it trivializes political disclosure in the world’.

The winners, speaking in favour of the motion, defeated St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. Semi-finals were between two teams of NIT-Rourkela, St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and National Law University, Lucknow.

Sep 16, 2019