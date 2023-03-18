NITTT 2023 scorecard released at nittt.nta.ac.in, here's direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional scorecards of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination February 2023.Candidates can check their results through the official website of NITTT at nittt.nta.ac.in. NITTT 2023 scorecard released at nittt.nta.ac.in

The NITTT examination was conducted on February 4,5,11 and 12 in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2: 30 pm to 5: 30 pm.

Direct link to download the admit card

NITTT 2023 result: Know how to download

Visit the official website at nittt.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on NITTT 2023 scorecard link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference