NITTT 2023 scorecard released at nittt.nta.ac.in, here's direct link
Mar 18, 2023 12:57 PM IST
NITTT February exam 2023 scorecard released at nittt.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional scorecards of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination February 2023.Candidates can check their results through the official website of NITTT at nittt.nta.ac.in.
The NITTT examination was conducted on February 4,5,11 and 12 in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2: 30 pm to 5: 30 pm.
Direct link to download the admit card
NITTT 2023 result: Know how to download
Visit the official website at nittt.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on NITTT 2023 scorecard link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference