Home / Education / NITTT 2023 scorecard released at nittt.nta.ac.in, here's direct link

NITTT 2023 scorecard released at nittt.nta.ac.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2023 12:57 PM IST

NITTT February exam 2023 scorecard released at nittt.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional scorecards of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination February 2023.Candidates can check their results through the official website of NITTT at nittt.nta.ac.in.

NITTT 2023 scorecard released at nittt.nta.ac.in
NITTT 2023 scorecard released at nittt.nta.ac.in

The NITTT examination was conducted on February 4,5,11 and 12 in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2: 30 pm to 5: 30 pm.

Direct link to download the admit card

NITTT 2023 result: Know how to download

Visit the official website at nittt.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on NITTT 2023 scorecard link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency scorecard
national testing agency scorecard
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out