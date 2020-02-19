No visas for low-skilled workers, says UK government

education

Low-skilled workers would not get visas under post-Brexit immigration plans unveiled by the British government.

It is urging employers to “move away” from relying on “cheap labour” from Europe and invest in retaining staff and developing automation technology, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The Home Office said EU and non-EU citizens coming to the UK would be treated equally after UK-EU free movement ends on December 31.

Labour said a “hostile environment” would make it hard to attract workers.

But Home Secretary Priti Patel told BBC the government wanted to “encourage people with the right talent” and “reduce the levels of people coming to the UK with low skills”.

She added that businesses could also recruit from among eight million “economically inactive” potential workers in the UK.

But the SNP called this a “ridiculous or dangerous idea”, as many in this group were suffering “ill health or injury”.

Under the plan, the definition of skilled workers would be expanded to include those educated to A-level/Scottish Highers-equivalent standard, not just graduate level, as is currently the case.

Waiting tables and certain types of farm worker would be removed from the new skilled category, but new additions would include carpentry, plastering and childminding.

The government wants to bring in a “points-based” immigration system, as promised in the Conservative election manifesto.

Under this, overseas citizens would have to reach 70 points to be able to work in the UK.

Speaking English and having the offer of a skilled job with an “approved sponsor” would give them 50 points.

More points would be awarded for qualifications, the salary on offer and working in a sector with shortages.

Workers from European Economic Area countries currently have the automatic right to live and work in the UK irrespective of their salary or skill level.

The government says this will end on December 31, when the 11-month post-Brexit transition period is due to finish.

The salary threshold for skilled workers wanting to come to the UK would be lowered from 30,000 pounds to 25,600 pounds.

However, the government says the threshold would be as low as 20,480 pounds for people in “specific shortage occupations” - which currently include nursing, civil engineering, psychology and classical ballet dancing - or those with PhDs relevant to a specific job.

But there would no longer be an overall cap on the number of skilled workers who could come into the UK.

The immigration plans spell trouble for adult social care.

The majority of people employed by the sector are low-paid care workers. They are responsible for providing daily help to older and disabled adults in care homes and the community.

There are already significant shortages - one in 11 posts are unfilled.

Foreign workers make up a sixth of the 840,000-strong care worker workforce in England.

It is hard to see how in the future these staff could qualify.

Even if it is classed as a skilled job -- and even that is in doubt, as many workers do not come via an A-level route -- the pay at under 20,000 pounds on average is too low to qualify for any points. Nor is the role classed a shortage occupation.

It seems certain applicants will fall well-short of the 70 points needed.