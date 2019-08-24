Nominations filed for student union polls in 14 universities

education

Aug 24, 2019

Nominations for student union elections were filed across 14 universities and colleges, amid heavy sloganeering, in the state on Thursday.

The occasion also saw several rebel candidates from arch rivals Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) filing nominations as independent candidates.

ABVP’S rebel candidates from the University of Rajasthan were Nitin Sharma and Sanjay Chechi.

“We are presently trying to pacify the rebels to support the party’s official candidate,” said Hoshiyar Meena, general secretary, ABVP. According to him, ABVP has also the support of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

ABVP’S official candidates-amit Kumar Badbadwal, for president, Deepak Kumar for vice-president, Arun Sharma for general secretary and Kiran Meena for joint secretary-- filed their nominations on Thursday.

The rebel candidates for National Students’ Union of India where: Pooja Verma, Mahesh Chaudhary and Ashok Fagna. Fagna was allowed to contest in the elections after a petition was filed by him in the high court.

He was declared ineligible to contest students union elections, citing clause 20C of the constitution of the Rajasthan University Student Union (RUSU) election.

The official candidates of NSUI’S panel included Uttam Chaudhary for president, Mahaveer Gurjar for general secretary, Priyanka Meena for vice-president and Lakshmi Pratap Khangarot for joint secretary, all of whom filed nominations on Thursday.

Last year, Vinod Jakhar, a rebel candidate of the NSUI won the Rajasthan University Student Union elections.

J P Singh, dean, students’ welfare, Rajasthan University said that no student was allowed inside the campus without proper ID and said the nominations were filed at the respective department in the University. “The nominations were filed following the due procedure and was very peaceful. We are presently scrutinising the nominations. The full list along with the name of the candidates will be displayed on Friday at 10 am in the university,” said Singh.

