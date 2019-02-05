Now, exams on Sunday too at UP universities to meet Yogi’s April 10 deadline

Students of some Uttar Pradesh universities will have to appear in their annual examinations even on Sundays and national holidays this year following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to vice chancellors to finish the examinations by April 10.

One such university is Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra. “In BA final year, the university has 18 subjects and each subject has three papers. There will be 54 papers. Earlier, the exams were to start from March 1 and end on April 24. Now there will be exams on Sundays and national holidays. It is only this way that we can meet the deadline set to finish the exams,” Ambedkar University vice chancellor Arvind Dixit said.

Anil Shukla, vice-chancellor, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly said, “We will now conduct examinations on Sundays also to meet the deadline. The examinations have advanced. It will now start from February 25, instead of March 1, and will end on April 15. We are still working on meeting the April 10 deadline by holding the exams in three shifts.”

Yogi set the April 10 deadline on Saturday during a video conference with district magistrates, vice chancellors and education department officers.

Though officially no reason was cited but those who are in the know of things feel that the deadline was set in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The University of Lucknow has a huge task at hand, as it has proposed its semester examinations from April 20 to May 30. “We have introduced semester system at the undergraduate level from this session. The first semester examinations were held from November 15 to December 15. A minimum four months gap is a must to complete teaching for next semester. It is a tight situation for us,” said vice chancellor SP Singh.

The annual examinations, however, at the University of Lucknow will begin from March 1 and end on April 15, exceeding the deadline by few days. “A three-member committee has been formed to discuss the matter with deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also minister for higher education,” the vice chancellor said.

At the undergraduate level, University of Lucknow offers 39 subjects and various combinations. “Even if compress the exam schedule, it will still continue till April 15. But we are trying to hold exams for subjects that has fewer students between April 10-15,” the LU VC said.

Vice chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad, Manoj Dixit said, “We offer 58 subject combinations at undergraduate level. It takes a minimum of 45 days. Earlier our exams were to start from March 1. Now we will advance it to February 24 to meet the deadline.”

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 09:49 IST