NSD admission form for 3-year diploma course in Dramatic Arts 2019-22 out, here’s how to apply

Have a passion for acting or drama? Here’s an opportunity to hone your skills in drama. National School of Drama (NSD) has released its admission form for its three-year diploma course in dramatic arts. The last date to apply is April 15, 2019.

It is a full time residential course which will start from August 5, 2019 to train the students to become professionals in the area of acting, design, direction and other theatre related disciplines. There are a total of 26 seats.

All selected students will be given a monthly scholarship of Rs. 8000 per month to meet their academic and related expenses. Candidates can get the study material and guidelines for the PT/audition on the official website of NSD.

Essential Qualifications :

1) Graduation in any subject from a recognized University in India or Abroad.

2) Participation in at least 6 theatre productions.

3) Working knowledge of Hindi / English.

Desirable:

1) 3 recommendations from theatre Experts,

2) Documentary proof of the theatre experience

AGE LIMIT

Minimum 18 years Maximum 30 years

SELECTION PROCESS:

The selection is a two stage process:

Preliminary Test and Audition

Final Workshop

A preliminary test/audition will be conducted at 12 centers

AUDITION SCHEDULE

Delhi 6th to 11th May, 2019

Jaipur 13th & 14th May, 2019

Lucknow 16th & 17th May, 2019

Bhopal 20th to 22nd May, 2019

Chandigarh 24th & 25th May, 2019

Mumbai 28th to 31st May, 2019

Chennai 3rd June, 2019

Bengaluru 6th June, 2019

Patna 8th & 9th June, 2019

Guwahati 11th June, 2019

Bhuwaneshwar 13th June, 2019

Kolkata 15th & 16th June, 2019

NSD ADMISSION 2019-22: HOW TO APPLY

Visit the official website of NSD and find the application link

Click on “REGISTER YOURSELF” .

After filling the information required and click on “SUBMIT” .

You will get your User ID and password in your registered email ID.

Login with the given ID password.

Upload your photograph and signature in the required file size.

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Upload other required documents :

Scanned copy of Age Proof

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Copy of Recommendations form theatre experts (less than 100 KB) - Maximum 3 (optional)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Copy of Theatre experience. (less than 100 KB)

Documentary proof of Theatre experience. (less than 100 KB) - Maximum 6 nos(optional)

Then, Pay online the application fee.

Save and print the form

Candidates who want to apply offline can follow these instructions:

“To receive the application form and prospectus (in English & Hindi) by post, please write to The Dean, Academic, National School of Drama, Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, New Delhi – 110001 along with a crossed Demand Draft/Pay Order, payable at Delhi, of Rs. 225/- (Rupees two hundred twenty five only) including postal charges in favour of The Director, National School of Drama, New Delhi.

Request for receiving the application form by post must reach the school by 28/03/2019 Offline application forms duly filled in & complete in all respects must reach To Dean Academic, National School of Drama, Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, New Delhi – 110001 on or before 15/04/2019. No application form will be entertained after the last date in any circumstances. All the foreign nationals have to apply through Indian Council for Cultural Relation as per the norms,​” the NSD admission notice reads.

Click here to read the NSD official notice

Click here to apply online.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 14:03 IST