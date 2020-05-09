e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NSD curates webinar series amid lockdown, check details

NSD curates webinar series amid lockdown, check details

Focussing not only on theatre history and criticism, but also hands-on training through the digital medium, several series of lectures, master classes, interaction with theatre personalities and other arts has been planned from May 10 to May 17.

education Updated: May 09, 2020 14:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Indo Asian News Service| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
National School of Drama. (HT file)
National School of Drama. (HT file)
         

Keeping in mind the national lockdown, the National School of Drama (NSD) has curated a specific webinar series, aimed not only at theatre practitioners, but also those looking forward to an artistic experience.

Focussing not only on theatre history and criticism, but also hands-on training through the digital medium, several series of lectures, master classes, interaction with theatre personalities and other arts has been planned from May 10 to May 17. Those interested can join the webinar at https://www.youtube.com/c/nationalschoolofdrama.

Speaking on the plan to initiate the webinar, Prof. Suresh Sharma, Director In charge, NSD said, “Theatre is all about a working together in a group, but due the ongoing situation that has become impossible. The National School of Drama has initiated an online platform where people sitting at home can connect with us and utilize their time to increase their knowledge.”

Several experts including Prof Suresh Sharma, Abhilash Pillai, Dinesh Khanna, Abdul Latif Khatana, Hema Singh, S Manoharan, Suman Vaidya and Rajesh Tailang will be part of the series.

tags
top news
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Back to basics: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on Day 1 of work post lockdown
Back to basics: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on Day 1 of work post lockdown
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In