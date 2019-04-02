NSUI demands April Fools’ Day as Modi Fools Day, ABVP calls Rahul national fool

A war of words ensued between the NSUI and the BJP-backed ABVP on Monday, with the two taking potshots at each other over the April Fools’ Day.

The Congress- affiliated students’ outfit wrote letters to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to declare April 1 as “Modi Fools Day”. It said, in the last five years Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “fooled the people of the country” and “played” with its future.

Hitting back, ABVP’s Shakti Singh, who is also the DUSU president, said the NSUI has always done the job of fooling students and the Congress has been fooling the country. “Rahul Gandhi has been declared national fool,” he said.

