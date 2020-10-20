e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NSUI stages protest over Delhi govt’s directive to DU colleges over pending pay of employees

NSUI stages protest over Delhi govt’s directive to DU colleges over pending pay of employees

NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan said the students fund is part of fees collected from students and according to university statutes it cannot be utilised for paying salaries to teachers.

education Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:03 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists protest against Delhi government and Delhi University administration demanding cancellation of the order to pay outstanding salaries of teachers and non teaching staff from Students Society Fund (SSF), near Arts Faculty in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists protest against Delhi government and Delhi University administration demanding cancellation of the order to pay outstanding salaries of teachers and non teaching staff from Students Society Fund (SSF), near Arts Faculty in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (PTI)
         

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday staged a protest over the Delhi government’s directive to 12 DU colleges, fully funded by it, to pay outstanding salaries to employees from the Students Society Fund.

NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan said the students fund is part of fees collected from students and according to university statutes it cannot be utilised for paying salaries to teachers.

“On one hand, the Delhi government says that it allocates such a high budget for education and on the other, here, it is not ready to give grants for payment of salaries. We demand that the order be revoked and government releases grants to these colleges,” he said.

The Delhi government on Friday directed the 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society Fund, a move criticised by DU’s teachers’ body and officials of the university.

It has ordered a special audit of six colleges -- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharishi Valmiki B Ed College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

The government and 12 colleges fully funded by it have been locked in a tussle over the release of grants, with the latter saying they have been unable to pay salaries to staffers for nearly three months owing to non-release of funds.

top news
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
On PM Modi’s address to nation, Chirag Paswan’s appeal to LJP candidates
On PM Modi’s address to nation, Chirag Paswan’s appeal to LJP candidates
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
‘He’s my Test batsman, my ODI batsman & my T20 batsman’: Lara
‘He’s my Test batsman, my ODI batsman & my T20 batsman’: Lara
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In