NTA CMAT and GPAT result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

GPAT and CMAT examinations were conducted on January 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. Read on to know more....

education Updated: Feb 04, 2020 21:13 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA CMAT and GPAT result 2020. (Screengrab)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020 on February 4, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results online at cmat.nta.nic.in or gpat.nta.nic.in.

GPAT and CMAT examinations were conducted on January 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. A total of 50,747 candidates had registered for the GPAT 2020 examination. For CMAT 2020, 74,486 candidates had registered.

CMAT 2020 Merit List

GPAT 2020 Merit List

Here is the direct link to check the CMAT and GPAT results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the CMAT and GPAT official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘View result/score card’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen

