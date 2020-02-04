NTA CMAT and GPAT result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 21:13 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020 on February 4, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results online at cmat.nta.nic.in or gpat.nta.nic.in.

GPAT and CMAT examinations were conducted on January 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. A total of 50,747 candidates had registered for the GPAT 2020 examination. For CMAT 2020, 74,486 candidates had registered.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the CMAT and GPAT official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘View result/score card’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen