NTA CSIR UGC NET December 2019 result to be released tomorrow at csirnet.nta.nic.in

education

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 20:25 IST

The CSIR UGC NET December 2019 examination result is to be released tomorrow, January 15, 2020. The NTA held the National eligibility test for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on December 15, 2019, at various examination centres. Earlier, the exam scheduled for the Assam and Meghalaya region was however postponed till December 27, 2019, because of anti-CAA protest. A total of 2, 25,889 candidates appeared for the exam.

As per the official website, “The Score is likely to be declared by tomorrow (15 January 2020).”

Earlier, NTA had released the final answer key for CSIR NET December 2019 exam on January 11, 2020. On the basis of which the agency will declare the results.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the CSIR NET December 2019 exam result link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen.