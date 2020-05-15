e-paper
Home / Education / NTA extends deadline to apply for JNUEE, CSIR, ICAR, UGC NET Exams

NTA extends deadline to apply for JNUEE, CSIR, ICAR, UGC NET Exams

NTA extends deadline to apply for JNUEE 2020, CSIR- NET, UGC- NET and ICAR- NET. Check details here.

education Updated: May 15, 2020 14:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
National Testing Agency has extended the deadline to submit online applications for various examinations including UGC- NET, JNUEE, CSIR- NET and ICAR-NET till May 31. This has been done in view of the hardships faced by students due to the coronavirus pandemic and requests received from many students in this regard.

Initially, the last date to apply for UGC- NET and CSIR- NET was April 16 which was then extended till May 16 and now it has been extended till May 31. Moreover, the last date to apply for ICAR NET was April 1 while the last date to apply for JNU entrance exam or JNUEE was March 31 which was then extended till April 30. Now, the last date has been pushed further till May 31.

The union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday tweeted about the deadline extended.

“In view of the hardships faced by the parents & students due to #COVID19 epidemic and requests received from many students, I have advised @DG_NTA to extend/ revise the dates of submission of online application forms for various Examinations: ICAR, JNUEE, UGC-NET, CSIR-NET,” he tweeted.

Candidates who have not yet applied for the exams can do so on or before May 31 by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

