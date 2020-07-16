e-paper
Home / Education / NTA extends deadline to make corrections in JEE, NEET, UGC-NET and other exam application forms

NTA extends deadline to make corrections in JEE, NEET, UGC-NET and other exam application forms

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to make corrections in application forms of JEE, NEET, UGC NET, IGNOU OPENMAT, PhD, JNUEE, ICAR NET, CSIR- UGC NET and AIAPGET exams till July 20. Check details here.

education Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:00 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to make corrections in application forms of JEE, NEET, UGC NET, IGNOU OPENMAT, PhD, JNUEE, ICAR NET, CSIR- UGC NET and AIAPGET exams. Earlier, the deadline wad July 15 which has been extended till July 20. Applicants can make corrections in particulars, choice of centre cities, photographs and signature in their application forms.

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main exam from September 1 to 6 while the NEET UG exam will be held on September 13.

“Some of the candidates have uploaded Photograph/ Signature which are illegible or have uploaded Photographs with Mask; such candidates are advised to upload clear photograph/signature of desired specification (as detailed in Annexure - A) to avoid cancellation of their candidature,” NTA notice reads.

Read official notice here

The candidates appearing for UPSC NDA and NA Examination (I), 2020 being conducted on September 6, 2020 are informed to also update as ‘YES’, in their online application form, during the correction period so that there is no clash of their schedule of JEE (Main) with NDA and NA Examination (I), 2020.

For further clarifications, the candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803. Visit the official website at nta.ac.in for more details.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

