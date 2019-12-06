JEE Main Admit Card 2020 released by NTA. Steps to download, direct link here

education

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 18:14 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA)has released the admit card for joint entrance exam (JEE) main exam for January session 2020. Candidates can download the JEE Main admit card 2020 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download their admit cards by logging in using their application number and password or date of birth.

How to download JEE Mains 2020 admit card

Visit the official website of NTA nta.ac.in or the website of JEE jeemain.nic.in

Find a link of JEE Mains 2020 exam admit card flashing on the homepage

Click on the JEE Mains 2020 admit card link

Fill in the required details

Click on Submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print out

Here’s the direct link to download JEE Main admit card 2020 through application number and date of birth

Here’s the direct link to download JEE Main admit card 2020 through application number and password

The NTA will conduct the JEE Mains Exam from January 6 to 11, 2020 in two shifts. The result will be declared on January 30, 2020.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for admission in National Institutes for Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes for Technology (IITs) and other centrally-funded technical institutions.

EXAM PATTERN:

based and paper and pen modes. A candidate may choose to appear in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 or any of the two papers depending on the course they want to pursue.

Paper 1 is for those who want to take admission to a bachelor of engineering (BE) and bachelor of technology programmes in IITs. After Paper 1, a selected number of candidates will be required to appear in JEE (Advanced). Admissions to IITs will be based only on category-wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE advanced, subject to conditions as defined in JEE (Advanced) 2019 website. Candidates will be asked to solve questions on mathematics, physics and chemistry in Paper 1.

Paper 2 is for candidates who want to study B.Arch and B.Planning. Candidates will be asked to take the test in the computer-based mode for mathematics and aptitude test and the drawing test will be in pen and paper-based mode.