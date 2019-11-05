e-paper
NTA NET December 2019 admit card to be released soon, updates here

NTA UGC NET admit card 2019 will be released soon. Check updates here.

education Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:22 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA NET December 2019 admit card
NTA NET December 2019 admit card (NTA NET)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for its UGC- NET exam December 2019. The exam will be conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019. Candidates who have successfully registered for the NET December exam can download their admit card once it is declared online at ntanet.ac.in.

According to the information bulletin, NTA NET the admit card will be released on November 9. The admit card will have the date, time and venue of the examination.

How to download NTA UGC NET December 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website of NTA NET at ntanet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘NET admit card 2019’

Key in your registration number and password and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

