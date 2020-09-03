e-paper
Home / Education / NTA UGC-NET Admit Card 2020 expected to be released soon

NTA UGC-NET Admit Card 2020 expected to be released soon

UGC NET Admit Card 2020 will be released soon. The exam will be held between September 16 and 25. Here’s when to expect the admit card.

Sep 03, 2020
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC NET Admit Card 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC-NET admit card for June session examination soon. The UGC-NET will be held between September 16 and 25 across India. Generally, NTA releases the admit card one month before the examination, but this time, the downloading of admit card was set to begin about 15 days before the date of examination.

Now that there are less than 15 days left for the UGC-NET 2020 to start, candidates can expect their admit card anytime soon. Once the admit card is released, candidates can download the same from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Earlier, on September 1, NTA had opened the application correction window in which candidates could make changes in the particulars of their application form and modify their centre city preferences. The application window was closed on September 2 at 5 pm.

NTA will try to allot the centre city of the candidates as per their preference of choices. Now that all the candidates have made the required changes in their application form and centre city, NTA might release the admit card in a day or two or by the end of this week. However, HT does not have any official confirmation regarding the date of release of admit date.

