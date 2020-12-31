NTA UGC NET December 2019 result likely to be released today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

education

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 11:54 IST

After releasing the final answer key of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET 2019 result soon on its official website. The information brochure for NTA UGC NET December 2019 exam says that the UGC NET result will be declared by December 31, 2019.

NTA released the final answer keys for the UGC NET December exam 2019 on Monday, December 23, 2019. The UGC NET December 2019 examination was conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019, in which 10,34,872 candidates appeared in 700 centers in 219 cities.

Candidates can check their result at the NTA official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in after they are declared. They will not be individually intimated about their result.

The eligibility ‘for Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ will depend on the individual performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGC NET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF.