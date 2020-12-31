e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Education / NTA UGC NET December 2019 result likely to be released today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET December 2019 result likely to be released today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The UGC NET December 2019 examination was conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019, in which 10,34,872 candidates appeared in 700 centers in 219 cities.

education Updated: Dec 31, 2019 11:54 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA released the final answer keys for the UGC NET December exam 2019 on Monday, December 23, 2019.
NTA released the final answer keys for the UGC NET December exam 2019 on Monday, December 23, 2019.(HT file)
         

After releasing the final answer key of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET 2019 result soon on its official website. The information brochure for NTA UGC NET December 2019 exam says that the UGC NET result will be declared by December 31, 2019.

NTA released the final answer keys for the UGC NET December exam 2019 on Monday, December 23, 2019. The UGC NET December 2019 examination was conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019, in which 10,34,872 candidates appeared in 700 centers in 219 cities.

Candidates can check their result at the NTA official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in after they are declared. They will not be individually intimated about their result.

The eligibility ‘for Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ will depend on the individual performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGC NET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF.

tags
top news
Kerala CM amps up attack on NPR, says will turn minorities into 2nd class citizens
Kerala CM amps up attack on NPR, says will turn minorities into 2nd class citizens
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
The return of BJP in a big election year
The return of BJP in a big election year
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar LinkRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News