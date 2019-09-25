NVS answer key 2019 for PGT, TGT exam released at navodaya.gov.in

education

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the NVS PGT, TGT 2019 answer key on September 24, 2019, on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the answer key from the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

The computer based examination was conducted from September 16 to September 20, 2019, for the recruitment of Assistant Commissioner, PGT, TGT, Legal Assistant, Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk.

Candidates can also raise objection on answer key online supporting the representation with proper details. The objections/ representations can be submitted online on or before September 28, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to downloadthe answer key.

How to check NVS answer key:

1.Visit theofficial website

2.Click on the, ‘Administrative Notifications/order,’ appearing on the left side of the homepage

3.Go to the recruitment tab and click on ‘Answer Key,’ appearing on the drop down menu box

4.Click on the link, ‘Link for submission of objections for Questions, Answers & and Provisional Answer Keys for CBT held from 16-20th September 2019 under Recruitment Drive- July 2019,’ appearing on the webpage

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.Check the answer key and download the document for any future reference

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 15:34 IST