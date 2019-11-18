e-paper
NVS PGT Result 2019 released, check names of candidates shortlisted for interview at navodaya.gov.in

NVS PGT Written Exam Result 2019: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on Monday declared the result of the online computer based test (CBT) for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs).

education Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:46 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NVS PGT Written Exam Result 2019: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on Monday declared the result of the online computer based test (CBT) for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs).
         

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on Monday declared the result of the online computer based test (CBT) for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). The examination (CBT) was held from September 17-19, 2019.

The roll number, name, date of birth, gender and other details of the candidates shortlisted for interview has now been released on the website of the NVS. The candidates have been shortlisted for the interview in the ration of 1:3 of the vacancies.

Candidates can visit the official website of NVS to check the results of the online computer based test (CBT) for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs).

Here is how to Check NVS PGT CBT result 2019:

1.Visit the official website of NVS 2. Click on the link for result in what’s new section 3. A pdf page containing result and write-up opens 5. Check your result

The probable dates for the interview of shortlisted candidates is December 2-12. However, firm date for the same will be published on the NVS website in the due course.

 Note: Visit the official website of NVS for latest news and updates on the exam.

