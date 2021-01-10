Dream budget of the youth to propel India into a $5 trillion economy
- This National Youth Parliament, scheduled on January 7-8 is to endeavor to channelize the energies of Indian Youth to set forth a Budget that propels India into high growth trajectory.
More than 150 youth parliamentarians chiselled their ideas to propel India into the next orbit at Budget Dialogues 2021, organized by National Youth Parliament Organisation on January 7-8. This digitally organized Youth Parliament was inaugurated by Shri Om Birla Ji, Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha yesterday. While inaugurating the proceedings, Shri Om Birla Ji lauded the efforts of NYPO in organizing National Youth Parliaments across India.
As the Speaker-designate of the Budget Session, Mr. Kartikeya Goel, Founder and President of NYPO, set the tone for the deliberations: “The Budget for 2021 is extremely crucial as it would be presented in the shadow of the pandemic. The Budget should cater to all sections of society, particularly those facing the brunt of hunger, poverty, and unemployment. As the youth forms around one-third of the population, I hope that at least ten percent of the budget would be allocated to departments that affect the youth, with the focus being on skill development and employment generation. Only then we can achieve our PMs dream of being a 5 trillion-dollar economy.”
The Budget Session by the youth of India included five students from each state and union territory, making it an inclusive process representing the aspirations of Young India. In a pre-budget session, all youth parliamentarians were assigned different ministries/departments of our Central Government for which they researched under the guidance of NYPO mentors.
The Youth Parliamentarians have released a policy document on the State of Indian Economy and Outlook for 2020-21, followed by the traditional Halwa ceremony at the Press Club of India. The economic survey included five big ideas for growth. These are providing infrastructure to harness digital disruption, providing smartphones to all Indian children, investment in rural technologies, rural IT systems and infrastructure to leverage vast Indian rural human capital, investment in social infrastructures like healthcare and education, and finally, making India an attractive destination to attract foreign capital.
The program culminated with a presentation of the consolidated budget for India by Mr. Rohan Mahajan, the Finance Minister-designate at the Budget Session. He summed up by saying, “Our budget shall not just expedite economic recovery, but also pave the way to make India a Sone-ki-Chidiya. The new growth trajectory determined in the youth budget ensures India becomes the 4th largest economy, leapfrogging Germany by 2024.”
The National Youth Parliament Organisation (NYPO) is a non-partisan initiative by the youth to voice their opinion about the India of their dreams.
(This story has been published from a PR release)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN college students to get free data card for online classes: Palaniswami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTech, Diploma in engineering awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers help students make sense of violence at US Capitol
- Social studies teachers nationwide set aside lesson plans this week to help young people make sense of the scenes of the violent siege in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released
- NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian student among winners of NASA app development challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 9, 11 exams to be held in schools by April 24: Goa Board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AILET 2021 exam rescheduled to June 20, check details here
- According to the schedule, NLU will conduct the AILET exam 2021 on June 20, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dream budget of the youth to propel India into a $5 trillion economy
- This National Youth Parliament, scheduled on January 7-8 is to endeavor to channelize the energies of Indian Youth to set forth a Budget that propels India into high growth trajectory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020 released, here's direct link to download
- HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the HSSC recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at hssc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Sisodia launches TESOL Core Certificate Program for govt school teachers
- The program will enhance the English language teaching competency of the participant teachers which will improve English teaching in government school classrooms, according to an official release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Jammu organises first-ever convocation ceremony
- The ceremony was organized in a hybrid mode wherein a total of 79 students were conferred with B Tech degrees in the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM launches scheme for free sanitary pads to schoolgirls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision to reopen colleges in Maharashtra to be taken by Jan 20: Uday Samant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26 teachers, 2 students test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Gajapati
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox