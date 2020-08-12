Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 LIVE Updates: CHSE +2 result to be declared today at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha Council of Higher Education (CHSE) will declare the class 12th Science stream exam results today at 12:30 pm at orissaresults.nic.in. Some papers of class 12th exam were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held from March 23 to 28. CHSE Odisha will evaluate the students on the basis of their best performing papers. Students who have appeared at more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two science results 2020

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

11:20 am IST Odisha CHSE 12th Science Result: Balasore district recorded highest pass percent in 2019 Balasore district had the highest pass percentage of 86.56% in 2019. Tribal-dominated Gajapati had the lowest pass percentage of 36.2%.





11:14 am IST Odisha CHSE 12th Science Result: Girls outperformed boys in 2019 Girls performed better than boys in Odisha board Class 12 science exam 2019 with a pass percentage of 75.02%. The pass percentage for boys was 70.4%





11:10 am IST Odisha CHSE 12th Science Result 2020: Check last years’ pass percent In the year 2019, 72.33% had passed the exam while in 2018, 76.98 per cent students had cleared the Science exam.





11:07 am IST CHSE Odisha Plus Two Science Result 2020: List of websites to check scores chseodisha.nic.in orissaresults.nic.in examresults.net indiaresults.com





11:04 am IST CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020: Assessment scheme for cancelled papers For the cancelled papers, Odisha CHSE will evaluate the students based on their best performing papers. Students who have appeared in more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted.





10:58 am IST CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2020: Some papers were cancelled Odisha government had to cancel the pending class 12th exams that were scheduled between March 23 and 28 due to Covid related lockdown. At least 22 papers of all streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were cancelled.





10:55 am IST CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020: Education minister will announce the results The education minister of Odisha, Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the plus class 12th Science result at 12:30 pm.



