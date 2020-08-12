e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Odisha CHSE +2 Science Result 2020 to be declared today, here’s list of websites to check 12th scores

Odisha CHSE +2 Science Result 2020 to be declared today, here’s list of websites to check 12th scores

The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12th Science stream exam results today at 12:30 pm. Around 3 lakh registered students will get their results today. Check full details and list of websites to check scores.

education Updated: Aug 12, 2020 10:34 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CHSE Odisha 12th Science result today
CHSE Odisha 12th Science result today(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12th Science stream exam results today at 12:30 pm. Around 3 lakh registered students will get their results today.

Last month, the school and mass education minister Samir Dash had announced that the class 12th Science and Commerce results will be declared by third week of August while the arts stream result will be out by August-end.

Odisha government had cancelled the pending class 12th exams originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to Covid related lockdown. At least 22 papers of these streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were cancelled.

For the cancelled papers, Odisha CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme similar to the CBSE Board. “The best performance of the students in the examination papers already held will be taken as a yardstick to declare the results. In case of science students who have appeared at more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted,” the education minister had said.

Once the result is declared, students can check their scores online on these websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two science results 2020

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
‘Need to assess if Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective’: AIIMS Director
‘Need to assess if Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective’: AIIMS Director
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate
Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate
India’s Covid-19 tally surges to 2.32 million, recovery rate over 70%
India’s Covid-19 tally surges to 2.32 million, recovery rate over 70%
TikTok’s been collecting data from Android devices for more than a year
TikTok’s been collecting data from Android devices for more than a year
LIVE: Nearly 1,900 new cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 84,544
LIVE: Nearly 1,900 new cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 84,544
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In