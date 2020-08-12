Odisha CHSE +2 Science Result 2020 to be declared today, here’s list of websites to check 12th scores

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 10:34 IST

The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12th Science stream exam results today at 12:30 pm. Around 3 lakh registered students will get their results today.

Last month, the school and mass education minister Samir Dash had announced that the class 12th Science and Commerce results will be declared by third week of August while the arts stream result will be out by August-end.

Odisha government had cancelled the pending class 12th exams originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to Covid related lockdown. At least 22 papers of these streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were cancelled.

For the cancelled papers, Odisha CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme similar to the CBSE Board. “The best performance of the students in the examination papers already held will be taken as a yardstick to declare the results. In case of science students who have appeared at more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted,” the education minister had said.

Once the result is declared, students can check their scores online on these websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two science results 2020

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

