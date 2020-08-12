Odisha 12th Science Result 2020: CHSE Plus two results declared at chseodisha.nic.in

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 12:34 IST

Odisha 12th Science Result 2020: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha on Wednesday declared the Class 12 or higher secondary science results on its official website. A total of 70.21% students had passed the examination.

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the CHSE Plus two science examination can check their results online at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year, a total of 68,374 students have cleared the CHSE Plus two science exam. Out of which, 38,301 are boys and 30,073 are girls

The Odisha government had cancelled the remaining CHSE class 12th exams scheduled to be conducted between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Nearly, 3 lakh students had appeared for the CHSE higher secondary exams this year.

For the cancelled papers, CHSE Odisha will evaluate the students on the basis of their best performing papers. “In case of science students who have appeared in more than three papers, the average marks in the best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted,” the education minister had said.

Direct link to check CHSE Odisha Plus two science results 2020.

Alternative websites on which students can check their results are:

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two science results 2020:

1) Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in

2) On the homepahe, click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

(with inputs from Debabrata Mohanty)