Odisha CHSE arts commerce Result 2019 declared at orissaresults.nic.in, 65.89% pass in arts and 70.26% in commerce

The Odisha board Class 12 arts and commerce results were declared by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Friday. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website www.chseodisha.nic.in. or orissaresults.nic.in

The pass percentage is 65.89% in arts and 70.26% in commerce. The pass percentage has declined compared to 2018. In 2018, pass percentage in Arts was 68.79 and commerce was 74.91.

A total of 2.31 lakh students appeared in the arts exam and 1.52 lakh have passed (in which 94,881 are girls and 57,442 are boys). In arts, 18,773 have passed in first division, 22,944 in second division and 110,451 have passed in third division.

Here is direct link to check CHSE result

The arts and commerce results of higher secondary examination were to be announced in the first week of June, but it was delayed due to cyclone Fani.

In 2018, the arts and commerce results were published on June 9 in which 2, 43,000 had appeared in arts and 47,000 in commerce stream. 70.17% students passed in the arts stream, while 71.43% .had passed in the commerce stream last year.

CHSE announced the results of the Class 12 science stream earlier this month in which 72.33% students passed.

How to check Odisha class 12 arts and commerce result 2018:

1) Visit the official website for Odisha HSEresults at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link link for HSE arts and commerce results

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter the required details like your roll no and registration no

5) Click on submit

6) The results will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out and save it for future reference

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 15:49 IST