Odisha CPET admit card 2020 released at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s how to download

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 16:32 IST

The Government of Odisha, Higher Education Department officials on Wednesday released the admit card for Odisha Common PG Entrance Test on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

The Odisha CPET exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 12 to 22, 2020, at various centres. Candidates are advised to bring their admit card, government approved ID proof to the examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download the Odisha CPET admit card 2020.

How to download the Odisha CPET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the Post Graduate link and click on the tab that reads, “e-Space”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Odisha CPET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.