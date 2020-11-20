e-paper
Home / Education / Odisha govt plans admission in three new medical colleges next year

Odisha govt plans admission in three new medical colleges next year

The Odisha government has directed officials to complete the building of three new medical colleges and hospitals by December this year and move the Medical Council of India for necessary permission to commence admission from next academic session.

education Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 11:56 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Bhubaneswar
Odisha medical college admission
Odisha medical college admission(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

This direction was issued by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy while reviewing the progress made in three projects at a high-level meeting here on Thursday, an official said.

The state has presently undertaken construction of three new medical colleges at Talcher, Sundergarh and Puri.

The Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Talcher, Medical College and Hospital at Sundargarh and Jagannath Medical College and Hospital Puri would have MBBS intake capacity of 100 seats each.

These institutions would provide tertiary health care facilities. Target was set to commence the medical college at Puri from the academic session 2021-22.

The institute at Talcher supported by MCL would be run through a trust on ‘no profit no loss basis’. The medical college at Sundargarh is being supported by NTPC.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra, Director of Medical Education and Training Dr CBK Mohanty along with senior officers from the department, NTPC and MCL participated in the discussions.

Apart from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Odisha has seven state run medical colleges at Cuttack, Berhampur, Burla, Koraput, Baripada, Balasore and Bolangir.

