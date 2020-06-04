Odisha not to open schools till July end, as parents oppose opening of schools amid Covid pandemic

education

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:33 IST

Odisha government on Thursday decided not to open schools till July end, the first state to do, even as some other states such as Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are deliberating on whether to extend summer vacation till July end or not.

However, Haryana government on Thursday announced that schools above upper primary level will open in shifts from July 1 and above primary level from July 15. The schools will primary level will open in August.

Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttarakhand governments have said that they were considering opening schools from July 1 whereas Bihar and Jharkhand officials have indicated that the states may extend summer vacations for a month, as the number of Covid cases in these states have increased exponentially in the past month.

The National Council for Education, Research and Training (NCERT), which was asked by the HRD ministry to suggest measures for reopening of schools, had on May 25 recommended that the secondary and higher secondary classes in schools should be allowed from mid-July, if the lockdown is lifted.

As the confusion over opening of schools continues, several parents have started an online petition on change.org asking the Central and the state governments not to open the schools till a vaccine for Covid is developed or number of corona cases in the state goes down to nil.

“Kids are very vulnerable to Covid. How will the schools not ensure that children not play with other kids and don’t touch their faces and wash their hands at regular intervals,” said Delhi parent Kanika Khybri, who has a five year-old child.

On May 30, the home ministry had said that the schools and other educational institutions would be open in consultation with the state governments from July. The home ministry did not specify from when in July the schools will open.

But, some states such as Karnataka and Uttarakhand have suggested that opening of the schools from July 1, which is being opposed by some parent bodies and the opposition Congress.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked the state government not to open schools for another two months.

“As corona infection is spreading in the state beyond limits, it is not appropriate to open schools for at least two more months,” he tweeted, after several parent organisations submitted representations requesting the state government not to open the schools in haste.

On Thursday, Odisha government in a statement said that all schools will remain closed till July end. “In order to fight against COVID-I9 spike, all the schools, college, educational institutions and coaching centres shall remain closed till 31st July. But the examinations will be held as scheduled at all places except those declared as Containment Zones,” the statement read.

The Haryana government on Thursday announced that all schools will open in July and colleges and universities in August.

State education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said, “We will reopen schools in a phased manner by starting teaching work for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from July 1, for Classes VI, VII, VIII and IX after 15 days and for the primary classes in August,” he said. “The classes will be held in shifts so that half the students of a class attend the first shift and the rest come in the second. We are yet to decide on the timings of the shifts.”