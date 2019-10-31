OFB OFRC Recruitment 2019: Ordinance Factory Board to recruit 4805 trade apprentices

education

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:55 IST

The Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre (OFRC) of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has issued a notification saying it will invite online applications to fill about 4,805 vacancies of trade apprentices in Ordnance and Ordnance Equipment Factories across India. Out of the 4,805 vacancies, 3,210 are in ITI category and 1,595 in non-ITI category. The notification to engage Trade Apprentices will be released as part of OFB’s Skill India Mission.

To be eligible to be selected in the non-ITI Category, a candidate must have passed madhyamik (Class X or equivalent exam) on the closing date of application with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 40% marks in mathematics and science each.

To be eligible to be selected in the ITI Category, a candidate should have passed relevant trade test from any institute recognised by NCVT or SCVT or any other authority specified through Gazette notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship/Ministry of Labour and Employment with duration as per the Apprentice Act 1961 plus passed Madhyamik / Class X or equivalent (minimum 50% aggregate marks both in matriculate and ITI). The candidate should possess the qualification as on the closing date of application.

A candidate should be between 15 to 24 years as on last date of submission of application. There is relaxation in upper age limit for certain category candidates as per Govt Rules.

The application process is likely start in the last week of December. The detailed advertisement for the recruitment will be released on the official website of OFB at ofb.gov.in.

Candidates who have already applied through the government portal www.apprenticeship.gov.in are also required to re-apply through the OFB website.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 12:45 IST