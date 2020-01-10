e-paper
OFB Recruitment 2020: Application begins to recruit 6060 apprentices, 10th pass can apply

OFB Recruitment 2020: Application begins to recruit 6060 apprentices, 10th pass can apply

OFB Recruitment 2020: Online application process has begun for ordinance Factory Board. OFB will recruit 6060 trade apprentices.

education Updated: Jan 10, 2020 11:29 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OFB Recruitment 2020
OFB Recruitment 2020(HT File)
         

The Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre (OFRC) of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has started online application process for engagement of 6060 trade apprentices in Ordnance and Ordnance Equipment Factories across India. OFB comes under Ministry of Defence, govt of India. There are a total of 6060 vacancies.

Interested candidates can apply online at ofb.gov.in from today. The last date to apply is February 9, 2020.

Out of the 6060 vacancies,3847 are in ITI category and 2219 in non-ITI category. The notification to engage Trade Apprentices will be released as part of OFB’s Skill India Mission.

Education Qualification:

Non-ITI Category: The candidate must have passed madhyamik (Class X or equivalent exam) on the closing date of application with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 40% marks in mathematics and science each.

ITI Category: The candidate should have passed relevant trade test from any institute recognised by NCVT or SCVT or any other authority specified through Gazette notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship/Ministry of Labour and Employment with duration as per the Apprentice Act 1961 plus passed Madhyamik / Class X or equivalent (minimum 50% aggregate marks both in matriculate and ITI).

The candidate should possess the qualification as on the closing date of application.

A candidate should be between 15 to 24 years as on February 9. There is relaxation in upper age limit for certain category candidates as per Govt Rules.

Click here to apply online

Check official notification here

