OFB Recruitment 2020: Ordinance Factory Board to recruit 6060 apprentices, 10th pass can apply

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 10:45 IST

The Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre (OFRC) of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has issued a notification inviting online applications to fill 6060 vacancies of trade apprentices in Ordnance and Ordnance Equipment Factories across India.OFB comes under Ministry of Defence, govt of India.

Interested candidates can apply online at ofb.gov.in.

Out of the 6060 vacancies,3847 are in ITI category and 2219 in non-ITI category. The notification to engage Trade Apprentices will be released as part of OFB’s Skill India Mission.

The online application process will begin on January 10 and the last date to apply is February 9, 2020.

Education Qualification:

Non-ITI Category: The candidate must have passed madhyamik (Class X or equivalent exam) on the closing date of application with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 40% marks in mathematics and science each.

ITI Category: The candidate should have passed relevant trade test from any institute recognised by NCVT or SCVT or any other authority specified through Gazette notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship/Ministry of Labour and Employment with duration as per the Apprentice Act 1961 plus passed Madhyamik / Class X or equivalent (minimum 50% aggregate marks both in matriculate and ITI).

The candidate should possess the qualification as on the closing date of application.

A candidate should be between 15 to 24 years as on February 9. There is relaxation in upper age limit for certain category candidates as per Govt Rules.

Check official notification here