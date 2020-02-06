e-paper
OJEE 2020 registration begins today

OJEE 2020 : Online application process of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 will begin from February 6, 2020. Candidates can apply online at ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com. The last date to apply is March 20, 2020.

education Updated: Feb 06, 2020 14:24 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The link to register online will be activated soon.

For the 2020–2021 academic session, the Committee will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in (Lateral Entry) Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Postgraduate course like MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry) MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCH, MPHARM and Int. MBA in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-financed Institutes in the State. The Committee is also responsible to conduct the Counselling cum Admission process for Medicine, Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Homeopathic, Ayurvedic and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self- Financed Institutes in the State in a transparent manner.

The OJEE 2020 will be conducted in the first week of May for which the admit card will be released on April 20.

How to apply for OJEE 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Odisha JEE Main 2019 registration flashing on the homepage

Step 3:A login page will appear

Step 4: Register yourself for OJEE 2020

