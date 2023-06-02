OJEE 2023 results released at ojee.nic.in, here's direct link to check

Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha relased the OJEE 2023 results on June 2, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check the results through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2023 results out at ojee.nic.in

The OJEE examination was conducted from May 8 to May 15, 2023 in the state at various centres. Sourav Kumar Pati tops B.Pharma, Satyajit Sahoo MBA topper and Apurba Sundar Nayak tops in MCA/M.Sc (Computer Science).

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

OJEE 2023 results: How to check

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE 2023 results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

OJEE is conducted for admissions to various Undergraduate / Postgraduate Level Professional Courses in the State of Odisha.

