Online courses for primary teachers of dyslexia students

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 17:32 IST

The Madras Dyslexia Association and National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL)-IIT Madras are offering online teaching courses that provide remedial support to children with Specific Learning Difficulties, free of cost.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) said the courses are targeted towards teachers of primary school children (Classes I-V) and professionals such as occupational therapists, counsellors and speech pathologists.

It contains simple methods of identifying and remediating young children with dyslexia.

Multiple-Intelligences approach in these methods, not only makes learning more effective, but also hones the innate talents of children with dyslexia.

Within a classroom, these methods enhance the learning of the entire class and hence they do not have to be administered selectively. The infrastructure required (at trainee’s end) for this programme is minimal - a computer with speakers and an average Internet connection, the statement said.

“The learning process of a child with dyslexia is supported by an eco-system made of school, teachers, parents, and other supportive therapists like counsellors, occupational therapists and speech therapists,” said D.Chandrasekhar, President, Madras Dyslexia Association.

“Each one of them needs to understand the difficulties faced by a child with dyslexia, the strengths and needs of this child. This profile should be used to nurture the child using the strengths to cope with the needs,” he said.

Through ‘e-shikshanam,’ the Madras Dyslexia Association is working towards disseminating information on what is dyslexia and basic remedial methods that a child with dyslexia can use to cope with difficulties in reading, spelling, writing and/or mathematics.