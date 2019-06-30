Only 55 admissions to DU’s journalism course so far

BA (hons) in Journalism, the course with the highest number of applicants per seat this year, has seen only a handful of admissions in the first two days. Of the 1,12,233 applications received for the 306 available seats in the course, only 55 have enrolled as of Saturday.

However, seats in other popular courses such as Political Science (hons), Economics (hons), History (hons), Psychology (hons), BCom (hons) and BA (programme) are almost full in several colleges. Hindu College and Ramjas College have even enrolled surplus students in some of the above courses.

In Delhi College for Arts and Commerce (DCAC), which announced the highest cut-off for BA (hons) in Journalism at 98.5%, only two students enrolled in the course till Saturday. College Principal Rajiv Chopra said that they are expecting to have more enrollments under the successive cut-off lists. “There were more admissions under the first list last year, despite us fixing the same cut-off for the course. It’s a little surprising for us as well,” he said. The college offers 34 seats in the course.

BA (hons) in Journalism is being offered in seven DU colleges. While, in colleges like Bharti College, Kalindi College and Maharaja Agrasen College four students took admission in the course, Kamala Nehru College has seen around 10 enrolments, so far.

The nodal officer for Institute of Home Economics for Women, Dr Chanchal, also said that “very few” students have enrolled in their institute for the course in the last two days. She, however, declined to give an exact figure. The institute offers 51 seats in the course.

Ashish Sehgal, 19, who had applied for the course said that he could not meet the cut-off in any of the two co-ed colleges offering the course in the first list. “I have 95% marks and the cut-off in DCAC and Mahraja Agrasen College is higher than that. I will wait for the second list to enroll,” he said.

Officials in some of these colleges said that the cut-off for the course was kept high in order to avoid over admissions. “It is clear that the 98% and 99% scorers have not applied for the course. The cut-off will come down by 1% to 2% in all these colleges in the second list, then the admissions will speed up,” said an official at DCAC, who wished not be named.

A member of the university’s admission committee said that there is a high probability that a large number of students have applied for the course just to have more options. “DU allows candidates to apply in as many courses as they want for undergraduate admission. It seems the number of applications in some courses is high because students are trying to play safe,” said the member.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 07:23 IST