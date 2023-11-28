close_game
OPSC HMO, AMO admit card released at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

OPSC HMO, AMO admit card released at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 28, 2023 08:15 PM IST

OPSC releases admit card for Homeopathic and Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts; exam on December 3.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the admit card for the posts of Homeopathic Medical Officer (HMO) and Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) on November 28, Candidates who will appear for the HMO and AMO posts can download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC admit card for HMO and AMO posts released; exam scheduled for December 3(HT Photo)
OPSC admit card for HMO and AMO posts released; exam scheduled for December 3

The examination for the post of Homeopathic Medical Officer (HMO) and Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) will be conducted on December 3. The examination will be conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 11: 30 am and from 2 pm to 3: 30 pm.

Direct link to download AMO admit card 2023

Direct link to download HMO admit card 2023

OPSC AMO, HMO admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on AMO, HMO admit card 2023 link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Exam and College Guide
