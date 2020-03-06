e-paper
Home / Education / OPSC prelims admit card 2020 released, direct link

OPSC prelims admit card 2020 released, direct link

OPSC prelims admit card has been released online at opsc.gov.in. The exam will be held on March 15. Here is the direct link to download

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 11:54 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OPSC Prelims admit card
OPSC Prelims admit card(OPSC)
         

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for its preliminary examination.Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card online at opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC prelims exam will be conducted on March 15. Candidates must download their admit card before that and take its print out. No candidate will be allowed to take the examination without their admit card.

The OPSC prelims admit card will have the date, time and venue of the examination.

Direct link to download OPSC prelims admit card 2020

How to download OPSC prelims admit card:

Visit the official website of OPSC. Click on the link that reads Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to Candidates for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Written Examination-2019(Advt. No. 11 of 2019-20). A login page will appear. Key in your login credentials. Your admit card will be displayed on screen.

